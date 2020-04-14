BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine shared some positive news about a COVID-19 patient who officially entered the recovery stages of the virus.
Bill Chambers, the first COVID-19 positive patient who has been discharged since the crisis started, just ended his 22-day stay at UAB Medicine.
The medical staff at UAB had to celebrate.
“Bill, we wish you well in your continued recovery,” UAB Medicine stated in a Facebook post. “Thank you to this team, and all our staff who work so hard every day to provide the best care for all our patients!”
LATEST STORIES:
- 98-year-old surprised by Fairhope Police on her birthday
- Lawmakers call on DHS to extend migrant work permits during COVID-19 crisis
- UAB Hospital COVID-19 patient defeats virus after 22-day battle
- Company lies about family dying from COVID-19 in Facebook ad to sell face masks
- Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds