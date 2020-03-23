U.S. Senators Rubio, Scott Urge POTUS to Approve Florida Request for Major Disaster Declaration

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. President Donald Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a plan to protect the nearly 700,000 young people who […]

Unedited press release from the Office of Marco Rubio

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) urged President Trump to approve Governor Ron DeSantis’ request that a major disaster declaration be issued for Florida as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full text of the letter is below.

Dear Mr. President:

We write to express support for the request made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that a major disaster declaration be issued for Florida as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019 (COVID-19). According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and new diagnoses are rising daily. Federal government resources as well as coordination between federal and state and local officials are critical to Florida’s efforts to effectively and expediently combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

We urge you to promptly approve Governor DeSantis’s request for a major disaster declaration, so that the State of Florida can use a fuller range of resources to manage the unprecedented difficulties posed by COVID-19.

Thank you for your consideration of this request.

Sincerely,

###

LATEST STORIES: