U.S. Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid

In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort is anchored off the coast of Haiti to support Operation Unified Response. On Wednesday, March, 18, 2020, President Donald Trump announced he will dispatch the Comfort to the New York City Harbor to provide New York City hospitals with relieve in taking on the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Kennedy/Released)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship is being rushed back into service to provide medical help to New York City, now the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. It is scheduled to arrive Monday at a Manhattan pier a week after its sister ship, the USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles to preform similar duty on the West Coast. President Donald Trump will send off the ship Saturday as he aims to highlight the federal response to the pandemic. The ship has 12 operating rooms as well as radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES: