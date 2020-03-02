Two presumptive COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

UPDATE: Public Health – Seattle & King County announced on Sunday afternoon four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County residents, including one death, bringing the total of confirmed cases to ten. Today’s results include an additional death, bringing the total number of deaths in King County from COVID-19 to two.

King County Executive’s Office will join local and state public health officials on Monday to discuss the latest cases and the King County response to this outbreak to discuss the latest cases and the King County response to this outbreak.