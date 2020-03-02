Two presumptive COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Florida Dept. of Health announced that Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases in a tweet:

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis followed up with this tweet to state his plans to be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees as well as other officials to discuss the continued statewide response on #COVID19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories