Two presumptive COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

The Florida Dept. of Health announced that Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases in a tweet:
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis followed up with this tweet to state his plans to be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees as well as other officials to discuss the continued statewide response on #COVID19.
LATEST STORIES:
