Two Pensacola post office employees test positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Postal Service spokesman has confirmed to News 5 two USPS employees in Pensacola have tested positive for COVID-19.

Floyd Wagoner, a spokesman for USPS in Northwest Florida, says an employee at the Pensacola Myrtle Grove Post Office, 5200 Lillian Hwy, and the Pensacola Nobles Post Office, 7150 Tippin Ave., have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wagoner says the USPS is in the process of reaching out to local public health office and will follow guidance they provide.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Pensacola Myrtle Grove and Pensacola Nobles Post Offices,” the USPS said in a statement. “But we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

Federal health laws prohibit the USPS from releasing the employees identities.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” the statement reads. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

The USPS says there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.