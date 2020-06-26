Two Orange Beach dispatchers test positive for COVID-19, self-isolating at home

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two dispatchers with the Orange Beach Police Department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the department.

The dispatchers were both working the same shift. They got tested last week. No one else at the police department has tested positive.

When the pandemic began, the department tells us they worked to keep dispatchers in their room and separated from the rest of the police department. It is believed they contracted the virus from somewhere outside of the offices.

Assistant Chief Robert Howard says the dispatch room is sanitized before and after every shift, and there are “no lack of safety and sanitation” precautions at the police department

The two employees are recovering at home and did not need to be hospitalized.

