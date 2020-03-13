Two new novel coronavirus cases in Mississippi

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in Forrest County. There are now three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention will have to verify the results.

The patients are a woman and a man who recently traveled to another state. The woman is over the age of 65 and traveled to North Carolina. She has been hospitalized. The male patient, whose age has not been made public, went to Florida and is self-isolating at his home.

MSDH is investigating to determine possible connections between the two new cases and the earlier case in Forrest County.

