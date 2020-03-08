Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennesee, three cases in all

TENNESEE — Tennessee now has three confirmed coronavirus cases.

The newest cases were reported to be in both Davidson and Shelby County.

In the Davidson County case, health leaders say the patient is a Nashville resident and an adult female. The Metropolitan Board of Health says the woman is self-isolated at home and the case is not considered travel related. The woman does not have a child enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

As for the case in Shelby County, officials say the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

The first confirmed coronavirus case was in Williamson County. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health said the man traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston, Massachusetts and Nashville International Airport. He is now being quarantined after testing positive for the virus.

