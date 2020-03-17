Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Memorial health care system confirms the first two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Harrison County. Memorial officials say the two individuals were never hospitalized and each patient is self-quarantined at home.

The following is a press release from Memorial:

The Chief Executive Officer of Memorial’s health care system, Kent Nicaud, announced the MS Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), making them the first in Harrison County to be identified.

The Memorial team followed protocols once COVID-19 was suspected. Per CDC guidelines, the patients were isolated, and, on an individual basis, samples were obtained at Memorial Physician Clinic locations. The tests were performed at the MDHS laboratory. The individuals were not hospitalized, were never inpatients at either Memorial or Stone County campuses, and each patient is at home recovering, self-quarantined. The patient’s care team will remain in contact with the patients and will continue to monitor their status.

Nicaud says, “Although we work to prevent the spread of viruses on a regular basis, we prepared our teams for weeks on the process for handling suspected COVID-19 patients specifically, and we were ready. The patients felt ill and sought treatment early, which we have educated the community to do. They visited our clinics where our staff followed the CDC guidelines for suspected COVID-19 patients by isolating each quickly, taking samples safely and working with our state agencies for a diagnosis. The process worked. The patients are home and we are in contact with them to aid in their recovery. We expect to see more COVID-19 cases in our community and within our health care system. We encourage others that are experiencing any symptoms, such as fever or cough, to seek medical treatment so we can minimize and help stop the spread of this illness.”