JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi businessmen are facing federal charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money.

Prosecutors say a grand jury issued indictments recently against 49-year-old Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and 37-year-old Antwann Richardson. The two Columbus residents are charged with money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Edwards is also charged with making a false statement.

Federal court records on Friday did not list any attorneys for Edwards or Richardson.

In April 2020, Governor Tate Reeves appointed Edwards as one of several members of Restart Mississippi, a commission on economic recovery from the pandemic.