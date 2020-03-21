Two food distribution locations for school-aged children to be set up in Northwest Florida amidst coronavirus crisis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, two food distribution locations will be set up in Pensacola starting Monday, March 23rd.

These food distribution locations will be for school-aged children and will remain open as long as possible.

One location will be at Lillian Square Apartments, which is located at 7200 Lillian Highway in Pensacola. This will be Mondays and Thursdays from 11- 1:00. The other will be at Crown Church, which is located at 9600 North Palafox Street, also in Pensacola Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 – 1:00.

Crown Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to make this possible.

For more information, you can contact Anita Blackmon with Crown Church at (850) 207-3283.

