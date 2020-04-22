Two dollar meals for restaurant workers in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Diner has been plating good food for more than six years in Gulf Shores and they could be a lifesaver right now for restaurant workers.

Along with hamburger steak or a Reuben sandwich hot of the grill, a healthy serving of generosity for those usually doing the cooking and serving. “We decided we would do $2 meals for the restaurant workers,” and we’re not talking hamburgers and hot dogs here. “Today is chicken picatta, hamburger steak and it’s an eight-ounce hamburger steak, we’re doing lasagna, spaghetti, baked chicken so it’s real cooking,” says chef and owner Steve Kazman. Workers can bring a check stub to validate they work in the industry.







Kazman understands how hard it is to be in the hospitality industry right now. “This time of the year is when they make the big money and they get good tips and everybody is working overtime and then nothing.”

A good meal can make all the difference and it has for Garett Jellison. “Without it we would probably eating hotdogs on the stove and that’s it. Having good food for this price is fantastic.”

Alison Clark comes here all the time and is not surprised by the generosity. “I was really pleased to hear that, I know it’s going to help a lot of people.” The folks at The Diner wouldn’t have it any other way. “We’ll stick it out,” says Kazman. “We’ll do our best.”

