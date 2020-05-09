Two children in New York die from severe illness linked to coronavirus

(CBS Newspath) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a five-year-old in New York City apparently died from a rare syndrome that may be linked to the coronavirus. More than 70 children in the New York area have developed the illness.

This is just a week after CBS News reported the death of a young boy in Westchester County after suffering from similar symptoms.

The New York City Health Department sent out an alert on May 6, describing a “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and inflammation of the heart, eyes, mouth and skin.

At Northwell Health on Long Island, Dr. James Schneider says he is seeing many more patients fitting this description than normal

“I have 11 patients who currently fit this category of illness.And if two patients on a regular pediatric ward still, it’s it’s much more prevalent than we would otherwise expect for a typical Kawasaki illness.

The severe inflammation throughout the body is felt to be an overreaction of the immune system to the coronavirus. although severe disease is still relatively uncommon in children, as kids may start heading back to school in the fall, doctors will now be on alert for yet another unexpected symptom of COVID-19.

