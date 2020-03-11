Trump to deliver prime time address tonight on coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump says he plans to deliver prime-time address to nation Wednesday on federal response to coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/11/2020 2:56:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories