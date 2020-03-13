Trump reaches to shake hands during coronavirus speech, settles for elbow bump

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Even as the CDC has recommended limiting physical contact with other people, President Donald Trump has shown he prefers to keep shaking hands as the coronavirus pandemic pans out.

Friday, however, at least one person got him to elbow bump.

President Trump had just declared a national emergency over COVID-19 and had turned over the microphone to Bruce Greenstein, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services.

As Greenstein wrapped up his brief portion of the afternoon, speaking about testing Americans who can’t make it to a test center, President Trump reached out to shake hands.

Greenstein extended his elbow instead, and the president obliged.

“I like that, that’s good,” President Trump said, as he stepped back up to the podium.

