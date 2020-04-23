Trump plans to hold another July 4th celebration on National Mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump still plans to hold another Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall in Washington.

“On July 4, we will be doing what we had at the Mall,” Trump said during Wednesday’s task force briefing at the White House. “We’re going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success and I would imagine we’ll do it, hopefully I can use the term ‘forever.’ That was a great success.”

Trump said he expects a much smaller crowd than last year and said they will “most likely” follow social distancing guidelines by standing six feet apart.

Last year’s celebration featured marching bands, displays of military equipment and a flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels.

Trump also confirmed the Blue Angels and Air Force will be conducting high-profile flyovers above a number of US cities as a thank you to frontline workers.

“What we are doing is paying tribute to our front-line health care workers confronting COVID and it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak,” Trump said Wednesday. “The Thunderbirds and Blue Angel crews wanted to show support to our health care workers in the time of war are racing toward the fight. I want to see those shows. I want to see those shows.”

