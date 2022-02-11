NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new clinical study is now underway in the New Orleans area to test the effectiveness of a new COVID-19 pill.

This pill aims to protect those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“Any added weapons that we can add in the fight against this disease,” Dr. Robert Jeanfreau with MedPharmics said.

Dr. Jeanfreau with MedPharmics is in charge of investigating the effectiveness of a new COVID-19 pill called, “molnupiravir.”

“Trying to determine if it is effective in preventing a COVID infection in household contacts. So presumably it would decrease the risk of getting infected in the first place,” he said.

For the study, they are looking for 1,300 participants who are 18 and over, have not had COVID, those who have been exposed to someone with COVID that they live with, and they must be un-vaccinated.

“This is not being offered as a substitution for vaccination. Everyone really needs to be vaccinated. This will be one added piece to the puzzle. I think it is going to make a big difference,” he said.

Ultimately Dr. Jeanfreau’s hope is that molnupiravir will decrease the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“We think it will be beneficial because we already know it is effective in treating the active infection,” Dr. Jeanfreau said.

If the trial goes as planned the next steps would be ultimately getting formal FDA approval.

“My entire company has been devoted to working on this problem from the very start,” he said.

For more information, click HERE.

You can also call 504-609-2333.