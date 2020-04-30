Top 5 things to know about Alabama reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Thursday, a new phase will begin in Alabama.

At that time, the state’s “stay-at-home” order will end, and a new “safer-at-home” order will take its place.

Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the change:

#1 Beaches will reopen

Social distance guidelines will remain in effect. This means staying 6 feet apart and no groups of 10 or more people.

#2 Retail stores can reopen at 50 percent capacity

All retail stores that were previously deemed “non-essential” can now reopen. This includes places like boutique clothing shops and jewelry stores.

#3 Elective medical procedures can resume

Non-emergency surgeries and other procedures have been on hold to allow hospitals to focus their resources on treating COVID-19.

#4 Still no eating inside at restaurants

Restaurants must remain takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery only.

#5 Many businesses are still closed

These include barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, movie theaters, and gyms.

So what happens next?

The safer-at-home order expires on May 15. The state has yet to release details on the plan beyond that date.

