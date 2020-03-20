Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls stores closing for two weeks

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a T.J. Maxx store as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The parent company of TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls said Thursday it was closing all of its stores in the United States for two weeks.

TJX Companies Inc. said it also was closing stores in Canada, Europe, and Australia because of uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Online stores and distribution centers also would be closed.

The company, which also owns Sierra and Homesense stores, said employees would still be paid.

The company said it also was taking steps to strengthen its balance sheet, including evaluating the company dividend program, reviewing operating expenses and reducing capital expenditures.

“We consider the actions that we announced today as just prudent steps we are taking to further strengthen our financial liquidity and flexibility during this uncertain environment,” TJX CEO and President Ernie Herrman said in a statement.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories