Tips: Protecting yourself while grocery shopping amid COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With food and grocery shopping still essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic, News 2 spoke to an infectious disease doctor to find out best practices when shoppers go into a store.

“People should feel it’s safe to go to the store, safe to bring groceries home,” Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Infectious Disease Division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

But in this day and age of coronavirus, Aronoff said there are some sensible ways to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Hand hygiene is the most important part and the way we can do that as we shop for example is to bring some hand sanitizer with you or sanitizing wipes,” Aronoff said.

First focus on wiping down your grocery cart.

“That may be a way for someone who just used the cart and happens to be shedding coronavirus and maybe asymptomatic could contaminate the cart and then you pick it up,” Aronoff said.

Another tip: Try to touch as few foods and packages as possible.

When you reach checkout, be mindful.

“You may be touching keyboards for your credit card when you pay and that may be another opportunity to engage in hand hygiene afterwards,” Aronoff said.

Aside from sanitizing wipes you’ll often find shoppers wearing masks and gloves for protection.

But Aronoff said they may not be as effective as you might think.

“If we’re putting on gloves or masks, we may be more likely to touch our face or contaminate our hands just through simply the process of doing all of that,” Aronoff said.

One exception is to wear masks if a person is sick.

Once you return home from shopping, Aronoff said wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

When it comes to your groceries themselves, Aronoff said time is a good disinfectant.

“Really after about 24 hours, the amount of infectious virus really drops off and so know that as things sit on your shelf, they become really less an infectious material,” Aronoff said. “So time is on your side.”

