Thursday beachgoers in Baldwin Co. maintain social distance

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — With Alabama beaches opening on Thursday for the first time in about six weeks, many were chomping at the bit to hit the sand.

When police lifted the barricades, it was a mad dash down the boardwalk. At first, with everyone coming in at the same time, proper social distancing wasn’t upheld.

But as soon as people got to the beach where they could spread out – they did. News 5 was in the parking lot all evening, and as people left in waves, the boardwalk was never as crowded as it was right as the clock struck 5.

The next two weeks will be crucial in that regard. If social distancing isn’t practiced, the beaches will have to shut down again.

