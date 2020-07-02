Three Escambia County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials have reported three inmates at the Escambia County jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county, which oversees the jail, reports the jail has tested more than 30 inmates during the last four months and these inmates are the first to test positive for the virus.

The county says the three inmates are in a medical unit and not “presenting medical concerns.” Inmates in the three units where the COVID-19 positive inmates came from are being offered testing and will remain in the units until results are available.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our inmates and employees,” Escambia County Corrections Chief Rich Powell said in a statement. “We have procedures in place for infectious disease whereby we have been separating the population who may have had contact with these inmates to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the jail. These are the first positive cases in the four month span of the pandemic. We ask the public to remain calm and trust that we are following our infectious disease processes to keep inmates and employees as safe as possible.”

The public can call the Escambia County Jail at 850-436-9650 if they have questions about inmates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories