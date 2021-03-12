Those named in vaccine expansion ‘relieved’ they’re eligible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s top doctor announced Friday morning the Alabama Public Health Department will be expanding a week from Monday.

Starting March 22, all of Phase 1C and those who are 55-years-old and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility expanded to include frontline workers, not in Phase 1B. Those eligible on March 22 include finance, legal workers, public safety, and those in the foodservice, including restaurant staff.

“Absolutely fantastic, I’m quite sure with this going on food service, restaurant industry people have been on the frontlines since this began and since it happened, so I think it’s great for our community,” said Tony Sawyer, the owner of Bob’s Downtown.

Those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, like obesity, cancer and pregnancy, will also be eligible to get the vaccine.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says this adds more than two million people who are eligible, and they expect an increase in demand for the vaccine with the expansion.

“It’s just our anticipation of what we hope is going to be an increase in vaccine supply. We still actually have really strong vaccine demand right now. I recognize there are a number of people in our currently eligible groups are who are still having some difficulty finding vaccinations and I’m sure many of those folks are going to ask why would we expand at this time. But we do believe it’s the right time to do that,” Dr. Harris said.

Those included in the expansion say they’re relieved.

“For us to have that benefit so that we can get in there and get our staff taken care of, it’s huge. A milestone that’s happened, so we’re very excited,” Sawyer said.

President Biden announced Thursday night he wants all adults to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Dr. Harris said Friday morning he plans to meet that goal.