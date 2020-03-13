Thomasville Regional Medical Center bans visitors amid coronavirus threat

Coronavirus

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Regional Medical Center has temporarily suspended all visitation. Businesses and medical practices across the country are making adjustments to their operations as the coronavirus threat continues.

The hospital will allow two immediate family members to accompany patients to the hospital.

