Thomasville nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crowne Health Care of Thomasville has reported their first positive case of COVID-19.
In a letter released Thursday, the facility says one of its employees has tested positive.
“She has been out of the building for several days and our exposure to the COVID virus is low,” the letter stated.
