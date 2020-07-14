Thomasville HS football player tests positive for COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A member of the Thomasville High School football program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the school.
School officials believe the exposure was isolated to the weight room. The room has been closed for the week while crews work to clean the area.
The football program will continue workouts this week outside of the weight room.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kanye West gets 2% in first US poll since announcing presidential run
- PPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Pensacola
- Police: Man steals fan from business in Flomaton
- ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’ leaves baby with birthmark resembling his twin sister
- Demand increases for COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County