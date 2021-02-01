Thomas Hospital plans Baldwin County COVID-19 vaccination event

On Saturday, February 6, and Saturday, February 27,Thomas Hospital and the City of Fairhope will provide 3,000 of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Hope Center at 3 Circle Church.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Fairhope and our local municipalities to provide 3,000 vaccines for this drive-thru clinic,” said Ormand Thompson, Thomas Hospital President. “Thomas Hospital is proud to have served our community throughout the pandemic and to expand our vaccine offering in our Baldwin County community.”

The drive-thru vaccination event will take place at the Hope Center at 3 Circle Church, located at 10274 State Highway 104, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on February 6. Booster vaccines will be given on Saturday, February 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vaccines will be administered to 1,500 to groups 1a, 1b and those 65 and older on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants may call 251-929-1447 for more information.

To date, Thomas Hospital has provided more than 5,000 vaccines to Baldwin County residents, healthcare workers and first responders. This drive-thru clinic will be in addition to the more than 1,100 vaccine doses Infirmary Health is administering on a daily basis in Baldwin and Mobile County.

In lieu of the drive-thru event, community members in groups 1a, 1b and those 65 and older can schedule an appointment with one of Infirmary Health’s vaccine clinics in Fairhope, Bay Minette and Mobile. For an appointment to Infirmary Health’s hospital-based vaccine clinics, please call 251-341-2819.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines or talk with your doctor.

Please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf to see if you qualify for the vaccine.