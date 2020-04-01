FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Fairhope took it upon themselves to show some solidarity for local health care workers by showing up at Thomas Hospital to “light up” the parking lot.
Cars parked and put their flashers on to show support for hospital workers. While Tuesday’s event was informal, an official prayer and “light up” is set to take place Wednesday at 7 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Families worried loved ones inside Metro Jail could catch Coronavirus
- Thomas Hospital parking lot ‘lights up’ for health care workers
- Mobile County deputy who fought life-threatening flu case back home with family
- Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away
- COVID-19 question of the day: Are smokers more likely to get coronavirus