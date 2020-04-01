Thomas Hospital parking lot ‘lights up’ for health care workers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Fairhope took it upon themselves to show some solidarity for local health care workers by showing up at Thomas Hospital to “light up” the parking lot.

Cars parked and put their flashers on to show support for hospital workers. While Tuesday’s event was informal, an official prayer and “light up” is set to take place Wednesday at 7 p.m.

