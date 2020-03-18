Coronavirus Cancellations

Third COVID-19 case confirmed in Okaloosa County Florida

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health updated their numbers Wednesday to show three cases of Covid-19 in Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The state says they 314 cases in the state, 7 people have died. As of 11:00am (EDT) they have 954 tests still pending.

Two cases in Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are Florida residents treated in the state, one was not. Santa Rosa County has 1 case, Escambia County also has 1 case.

