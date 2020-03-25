Third coronavirus death reported in Mississippi

by: WJTV Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a third death from the coronavirus in Mississippi.

The case was a male 65-70 years old from Webster County with underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two previous deaths reported in Hancock and Holmes counties.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
