“They’ve taken the bullets out of our guns” Vaccination allotment for Mobile County serving as a supply and demand issue

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The reduction in doses allotted to Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) serves as a problem for the demand they are seeing.

Now with more eligible people added to the mix and a reduction in doses allotted to MCHD, the rollout for vaccinations in Alabama remains agonizingly slow. MCHD is hosting vaccine clinics throughout the week in rural areas of the county. At the first, which was today in Semmes, that reduction really played out at the clinic. They planned to distribute the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., but by 11:30 a.m. they had run out of doses.

Dr. Scott Chavers with MCHD said today truly proved the problems with the supply they have. “What we really saw this morning was the pent up demand in the outlying communities for the COVID-19 vaccination.” He says it’s beyond frustrating.

“As a public health practitioner, the hardest thing is to walk-up to a car and say we’re out of vaccines, I’m sorry. Where someone has showed up, they’ve been in line, they have their sleeve rolled up and they’re ready to be vaccinated and basically they’ve taken the bullets out of our guns,” Dr. Chavers said.

At this week’s clinic, their plan was to vaccinate 1,200 people. In Semmes, they vaccinated well-over 300 people in just a few hours according to Dr. Chavers.

• First-dose, walk-in vaccination event

Eight Mile Health Center | 4009 St. Stephens Rd., Eight Mile

Wednesday, February 3 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event

Family Health Citronelle | 19250 N. Mobile St., Citronelle

Thursday, February 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Drive-thru route will take place on N. Main St. between S. Center St. and Main St.

• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event

Belsaw Middle School | 1650 Gartman Circle, Mount Vernon

Saturday, February 6 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The big question everyone is asking — when will there be more doses allotted? They aren’t sure, but the plan moving forward is scarce. “The communication coming out of Alabama Department of Public Health is that we will receive approximately 800 doses a week, 4 of which are primary and 4 of which are secondary. So we will be limited to those 400 doses allocated on a weekly basis.”

There’s also a new Alabama COVID Vaccine eligibility check and scheduling portal. You can find that here.