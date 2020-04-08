Their surgeries are “nonessential,” but they’re still in pain

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Doctors told Joe Marsh operating on his bone chip was a relatively easy fix. Minor surgery. Two weeks recovery. He’s back on his feet.

“I need to have the chip removed, but I can’t because of the shutdown on surgeries,” he said. The scaling back of surgeries, of course, due to COVID-19.

He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to get the operation. He’s mobile, yes. But limited. And in pain.

“So I realize there’s a lot of people that would trade with me. So I have to count my blessings,” he said. “But I’m obviously frustrated about it.”

When we spoke with Marsh, we – on happenstance – ran into Carol Sharp. Sharp was scheduled to get back surgery that day.

An operation that also fell in the nonessential category.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” she said. “A lot of pain.”

While they both understand the limitations hospitals are implementing due to COVID-19, they’re hoping they can their injuries taken care of soon.

