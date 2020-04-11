The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University says

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - Friday, April 10th marks Good Friday, a day many Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. With the Easter weekend ahead, we spoke with local pastors on how their congregations are keeping faith and staying united.

"I would encourage you to cling to the reality that we're going to get through this," said Executive Pastor, Kenny Comstock, with Crossroads Church. "At some point, this will be in our past, and the question for us might be, 'What are we going to be like when this is over?'"