The State of Florida Issues COVID-19 Updates, Gov. DeSantis Saturday briefing included

Unedited press release from FDH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.

Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.

Today, in a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center, Governor DeSantis announced more actions on COVID-19:

Broward’s Memorial Healthcare System drive-through test site collected 745 samples in the first day of operation. The site received 5,000 additional collection kits for use.

Three new federally supported test sites will be opening in the next week in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami. These sites will test those 65 or older with symptoms of COVID-19, and first responders and healthcare workers regardless of symptoms. The Jacksonville site at TIAA Bank Field Lot J opened today. The Miami-Dade County site at Hard Rock Stadium is set to open on Monday. The Orlando site at the Orange County Convention Center is set to open on Wednesday.

Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management sent collection kits out to the following areas: Baptist health in Jacksonville: 600 Orlando health: 600 City of Tampa test site at Raymond James Stadium (partnership with County and city): 900 Martin County Cleveland Clinic: 300 Duval County Health Department: 300 Miami-Dade County Health Department: 1,200 Volusia County Health Department: 300 Johns County Health Department: 600 Collier County Health Department: 600 Manatee County Health Department: 600 Okaloosa County Health Department: 300 Brevard County Health Department: 600 Citrus County Health Department: 300

At this time, there are more than 18,000 hospital beds available statewide, including nearly 1,700 adult intensive care unit beds.

Governor DeSantis directed state officials to identify facilities that could also be used to augment available hospital capacity if needed.

