The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall post reduced hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoppers are met with a sign on Bel Air mall doors announcing reduced hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The new hours are:
- Monday- Saturday 12-7 pm
- Sunday 12-5:30 pm
- Walkers granted access at 11 am, an hour prior to opening
The sign says to visit the shoppes website to find the latest retailer hours. News 5 sources say some stores inside the mall have remained closed.
