The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall post reduced hours

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoppers are met with a sign on Bel Air mall doors announcing reduced hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new hours are:

  • Monday- Saturday 12-7 pm
  • Sunday 12-5:30 pm
  • Walkers granted access at 11 am, an hour prior to opening

The sign says to visit the shoppes website to find the latest retailer hours. News 5 sources say some stores inside the mall have remained closed.

