The Park at OWA to open June 5

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA has announced it will officially reopen its amusement park Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. This comes about one week after Gov. Kay Ivey loosened restrictions on entertainment venues.

“Our entire team has worked tirelessly the past few months to get The Park ready for guests. We are excited to see guests enjoying the rides and share special family moments once again,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “We have always taken great pride in our Parks’ safety and cleanliness. The upcoming Park reopening will be no exception as we continue to implement recommended health and safety practices to ensure our guests have a great experience.”

Safety measures include health screenings for guests before they enter, hand sanitizing stations throughout the park, signage to encourage social distancing, and the constant sanitizing of rides and common surfaces.

