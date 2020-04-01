The Park at OWA furloughs seasonal part-time workers due to temporary closure

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Park at OWA was forced to temporarily furlough its seasonal part-time staff this week due to the impact the coronavirus closure has had on the business.

The Park at OWA closed last month as a precaution.

The full announcement is below:

“The Park at OWA operations remain temporarily suspended as we continue to adjust business plans due to the impacts of COVID-19. This terrible disease has impacted many aspects of our operations and caused us to make difficult decisions. Recently a decision was made to temporarily furlough our Seasonal Part-Time Team Members. These short-term solutions allow Seasonal Part-Time Team Members to secure the additional resources currently available, while also helping to ensure the long-term viability of the company.

We have full intent of re-opening The Park at OWA and inviting our Seasonal Part-Time Team Members to return to work once it is deemed safe to resume operations. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring about uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the resiliency of Coastal Alabama and are committed to the future of OWA.”

