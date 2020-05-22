The Park at OWA finalizing opening date now that event venues can operate again

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Entertainment venues are one of the latest spots to get the green light per Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order.

For outdoor venues like OWA, capacity limits are enforced based on the space’s ability to maintain 6-foot social distancing between households.

The Park does not have an official opening date yet, but officials are expected to announce that next week.

“I know there’s a lot of guests and fans out there that are anxiously waiting for that to happen,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s marketing manager.

They already have plans in place when it comes to adopting the new normal at The Park. Now it’s all about getting seasonal employees back and training then under the new guidelines.

