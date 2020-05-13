The new normal: High School graduation plans on Alabama’s Gulf Coast

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Seniors at Spanish Fort High School were supposed to pack the football field on May 12. Entering in their caps and gowns. Leaving with their diplomas.

“But as you can see, it’s completely empty,” said Principal Brian Williamson in a Facebook video addressing the students.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler had previously made the announcement that all graduation activities are postponed until June. He says they’re doing their best to make something happen in person, but they’re waiting for further direction from the state superintendent.

Across the bay, Chickasaw held a picture day for seniors on May 12. Those seniors will have a chance for a traditional – yet modified – graduation next week.

“I’m going to walk the stage, instead of taking just a little pre-recorded graduation. Makes you feel a lot better,” said Valedictorian Tyler Bookout.

Chickasaw is a smaller school, so administrators were able to accommodate social distancing while still letting students bring a limited number of family members. Each group will be separated in the audience.

Mobile County Public Schools announced an in-person graduation plan Tuesday, with limitations.

At Mobile Christian, Principal Clint Mitchell and Head of School David Pahman got creative, delivering graduation surprises to each student’s doorstep. Watch the video below to get a first-hand look at those deliveries.

Principal Mitchell also made a point to take a selfie with ever senior.











