“The hotline did not launch the way we had expected” ADPH Vaccine Hotline overwhelmed with calls

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline continues to be overwhelmed with calls from people who wanted to sign up for the next round of vaccines.

Starting next Monday the next group eligible for the vaccine are those 75 and older and first responders. That group needing the call the ADPH hotline if they want an appointment, but that is easier said than done. Rena Bouchillon has been trying to make an appointment for her 87-year-old mother-in-law for three days and hasn’t been able to get through once. “It’s like the phone number does not even work, it’s like they just have it on repeat busy signal. It’s been very frustrating, very disheartening. It causes more anxiety I think than even not knowing that there might be a vaccine that might be available right then.”

The ADPH says they are well-aware of the backlog and the issues surrounding it. Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said “The hotline did not launch the way that we had expected, but we are working on that problem and are continuing to refine the process. So that we can serve the citizens of Alabama. We know people want to get vaccinated and we want to get them vaccinated.”

They are working to make things easier now. They already have more people manning the phone lines and they are also working to add an online portal to their website for appointments in the coming days. They also want to remind everyone that this hotline is only to make appointments with ADPH facilities. Dr. Landers went on to say “If persons don’t plan on getting the vaccine through the health departments clinics, then they should check with their primary provider about when and if their provider is going to be vaccinating for covid-19.”

