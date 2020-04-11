The Fresh Market to require team members to wear face coverings in-store, customers asked to do the same

(WKRG) — The Fresh Market has put some new practices into place to help keep the public safe.

Below is a message geared toward their guests:

Our Team Members are now required to wear face coverings in the store. Starting Tuesday, April 14, we’re requiring that all guests do too. Please be sure before you enter our stores to have a face covering. This new protocol is in accordance with the CDC’s latest recommendations. How to Make & Wear Face Coverings:

The CDC has instructions for how to make your own cloth face covering, which can be found here.

Please wash or sanitize your hands before and after putting on a face covering. Make sure it fits snugly and includes multiple layers of fabric. When removing your face covering, always grab it by the straps, not the mouth area.

Along with face coverings, our additional safety measures include:

A contactless credit card checkout

Plexiglass shields at registers

Increased cleaning and disinfection of touchpoints throughout the store

Physical distancing (please stay 2 carts apart!), with floors marked for guidance in lines

8-9 a.m. weekday shopping hour for seniors and those at risk

A limit to the number of guests in stores at one time – this limit will vary to comply with local ordinance

If you’re not sure when to shop, try our unrush hours from 5-9pm. With more people working from home, our evening hours are a great time to get what you need!

We appreciate your support and trust as we work together to keep our stores clean, safe and well-stocked.

LATEST STORIES: