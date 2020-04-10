The Exploreum 3D printing ‘Ear Savers’ for the medical community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Exploreum Science Center in Downtown Mobile is helping out the medical community during this pandemic. Their doors might be closed but they are staying busy inside.

They are using their 3D printer to print out ‘Ear Savers’ and are dropping them off at medical centers across Mobile. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Donald Comeaux, Executive Director, to see how they are made.

“The fact that we can produce something that makes their lives easier on a regular basis. Something as simple as keeping the stress off of their ears for a little while feels good,” Donald said. “It feels like we are doing something other than sitting back and waiting for the day that we can open our doors again.”

One roll of the filament can produce up to 300 attachments. They are reusable and are made from a sugar base that isn’t harmful to the environment. They want to make sure they can do everything they can to help throughout this pandemic. Donald explains how to use the attachment.

“The structure is simple. They have 3 attachments on either side so depending on how big or small your head is,” Donald said. “And the face mask just connects to the back and you slip it over your head and it holds on and it’s very flexible.”

They are renovating their space by making it more anti-bacterial friendly. They are also introducing a new environmental animal exhibit with a turtle, Madagascar cockroaches and spiders. They are also continuing education online.

“We are producing and releasing four educational videos a week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,” Donald explained.

The medical community is grateful for the innovative ideals local businesses are doing in order to help them get through these tough times.

