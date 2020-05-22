The City of Mobile tests all Public Works employees for COVID-19, four tested positive for its antibodies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is currently testing all of their Public Works employees and so far only four have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

Additionally, those four are not experiencing any symptoms and are quarantining in the safety of their homes.

Here’s a statement from the City of Mobile:

“We are testing all of our Public Works employees, just as we did with Police and Fire. So far we have a total of 4 who tested positive for COVID antibodies. Those 4 employees are quarantined at home. The 4 are not experiencing symptoms and are expected to return to work as soon as they are cleared to do so.” The City of Mobile

