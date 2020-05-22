The City of Mobile tests all Public Works employees for COVID-19, four tested positive for its antibodies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is currently testing all of their Public Works employees and so far only four have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

Additionally, those four are not experiencing any symptoms and are quarantining in the safety of their homes.

Here’s a statement from the City of Mobile:

“We are testing all of our Public Works employees, just as we did with Police and Fire. So far we have a total of 4 who tested positive for COVID antibodies. Those 4 employees are quarantined at home. The 4 are not experiencing symptoms and are expected to return to work as soon as they are cleared to do so.”

The City of Mobile

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories