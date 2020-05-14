The challenges African-Americans are facing in the fight against covid-19

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As coronavirus continues to spread, African-Americans have been hit hard. In Mobile County, for example, African-Americans account for half the number of deaths and more than half the number of total cases.

“If you have 100 of your family and friends together and they all got COVID-19. Right now, the data would suggest that six of those people wouldn’t be with you within a month or 45 days,” said Dr. Errol Crook, Abraham Mitchell Chair of Internal Medicine at the USA College of Medicine.

Dr. Crook said when it comes to African-Americans and COVID-19 the challenges are at disproportionately high rates.

“It’s really about poor communities vs non-poor. Having space to social distance, having the economic privilege to not have to go into work,” said Dr. Crook.

And ultimately, most African-Americans have underlying health issues proven to increase the risk of severe infections. Such as, “obesity, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure. Those are the big 3,” said Dr. Crook.

Dr. Crook said the pressure from the economy is forcing African-Americans to make decisions that will make them vulnerable to catching this disease, but he can’t stress enough the importance of social distancing and wearing masks in public places as the economy reopens.

