Thanksgiving during a Pandemic: What the locals think

Coronavirus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When big things get people talking, we want to hear from you.

On the docket this week: How do people feel about celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic? Will you adhere to the CDC travel recommendations?

Watch our video to see the responses as we took those questions to people in Gulf Shores.

