Thanksgiving during a Pandemic: What the locals think

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When big things get people talking, we want to hear from you.
Fridays at 4, we take hot topics to the streets.
On the docket this week: How do people feel about celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic? Will you adhere to the CDC travel recommendations?
Watch our video to see the responses as we took those questions to people in Gulf Shores.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile County Health Department to hold “Know B4U Go” COVID-19 testing
- Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus
- Dry pattern persists into the weekend, Some storms possible next week
- BIKER DAD REPORT: Remembering a hero and the Magical Christmas Toy Run
- Can the Saints defense rise to the occassion with Brees out again?