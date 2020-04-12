“Thank God for technology,” Pastors discuss the change to Easter Sunday services amidst coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As you’ve noticed, this Easter Sunday is quite different from those in the past. While we continue to practice social distancing, many church services have turned to the internet and radio to keep the faith, and hold service.

News 5 Photojournalist Matt Goins visited a couple of churches to talk with local pastors about this new change.

If you would like to find out how you can watch church services online or listen on the radio, just visit this link.

LATEST STORIES: