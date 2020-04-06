Texas teen charged for terroristic threat; claimed to be COVID-19 positive, willfully spreading it

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, TX. (WKRG) — Carrollton Texas Police Dept. identify 18-year-old, Lorraine Maradiaga seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading it to others.

Police say she is being charged with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” says the Carrollton Texas Police Dept.

They have not located her as of yet but are asking those that know of her whereabouts to contact them at (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

