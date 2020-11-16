Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.
Researches with Johns Hopkins University say the death count, reached Monday, is the second highest in the country, behind New York.
Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.
So far, state leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus.
Instead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.
