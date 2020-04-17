Testing for COVID-19 to expand at Keeler Memorial Building

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE, Alabama — Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health
Department, is expanding its ability to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Keeler Memorial
Building located in Downtown Mobile (251 North Bayou Street).

“We now have COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients — regardless of whether they are an
established Family Health patient or not — at our drive-in site at Keeler,” said Kelly Warren,
Executive Director of Family Health. “The patients can be seen by appointment only, Monday
through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

Patients will be seen in their cars in a drive-in type situation. To receive an appointment, the public
should call 251-410-MCHD (6243). The person answering the phone will determine if they are
eligible (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) for COVID-19 testing.

