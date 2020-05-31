(CBS) — A teenager from Oak Park, MI was discharged on May 28 from the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan after recovering from COVID-19.
Alijah Cromartie wore his cap and gown because his graduation ceremonies were put on hold.
The staff at the Institute “clapped him out” as he was reunited with his family. Watch the emotional reunion.
LATEST STORIES:
- Protests continue at Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola
- UPDATE: Hundreds gather in Richmond for second night of protests
- Deputy shot in Florida, at least one other person shot
- Teen discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery, reunites with family
- Witness records rioting in Cleveland from feet away